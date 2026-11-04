Russia shelled the Rivne region; a woman was wounded

In the Rivne region, a residential building was partially destroyed as a result of a Russian attack, a fire broke out, and a woman was injured. The victim was hospitalized.

According to the head of the Regional State Administration, air defense forces repelled a Russian attack in the Rivne region throughout the night. However, they were unable to prevent damage to civilian infrastructure.

“Throughout the night, air defense forces repelled an enemy strike in the Rivne region. Unfortunately, we were unable to prevent damage to civilian infrastructure,” said Oleksandr Koval.

As a result of the attack, a residential building was partially destroyed, and a fire broke out inside. Firefighters have already extinguished the blaze.

There is also a report of one injured woman. She sustained injuries to her leg and arm and was subsequently taken to the hospital.

This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, on Facebook.

Russian troops attacked a shopping center in Odesa, causing a fire. Rescue workers quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented the fire from spreading.

On the night of November 3, Russia launched 310 attack drones at Ukraine, including 81 jet-powered ones. As of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 272 enemy drones, with more than 20 still in the air.

The Air Force noted that combat operations continued even after the preliminary results were released.

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