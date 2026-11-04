There were 208 battles on the front lines over the past 24 hours; the fiercest fighting took place in the Kostiantynivka sector

Over the past 24 hours, on November 3, 208 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian occupiers. The enemy was most active in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors.

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out one missile strike and 86 airstrikes, during which they dropped 242 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 7,134 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,740 rounds of shelling, including 43 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

The following settlements in the Sumy region came under Russian attack: Rozhkovychi, Huta, Doroshivka, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Sopych, Kharkivka, Kucherivka, Korenok, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna, Stepne, Vovkivka, Brusky, Bunyachyne, Hirky, Starykove, Kozache, Bezsalivka, Iskrivshchyna, Otruba, Volfyne, Pavlivka, Khodyne, Mala Korchakivka, Korchakivka, Rohizne, Khotin, Nova Sich, Pysarivka, Ivolzhanske, Oleksiivka, Yunakivka, Khrapivshchyna, and Neskuchne.

Khotin and Luzhky were targeted by airstrikes.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian troops attempted to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders 12 times. The enemy also carried out three strikes with seven guided aerial bombs and conducted 165 artillery attacks.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian units repelled five enemy attacks near Vovchansk and in the direction of Radkivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops did not conduct any offensive operations.

In the Lyman sector, the invaders launched five attacks toward Lyman and near Kopanok.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian troops carried out nine attacks in the areas of Yampil and Ozerny, as well as in the directions of Piskunivka, Starodubove, and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy carried out two assaults toward Nikonorivka and Malynivka.

The most tense situation was observed in the Kostiantynivka sector, where 24 enemy attacks were recorded. Russian invaders advanced in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Rozkishne, and Vilne, as well as in the directions of Raiske, Novopavlivka, Kucherove Yar, and Zolotyi Kolodyaz.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian Federation’s army attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses 15 times. The enemy attacked near Vilne, Bilytske, and Molodetske, as well as in the directions of Dobropillia, Hulyve, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian troops did not conduct any offensive operations.

In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy attempted six times to advance toward Kosivtseve and Rizdvyanka, as well as near Vozdvizhivka, Huliaipole, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces carried out three attacks near Mala Tokmachka, Stepnogorsk, and in the direction of Novoandriivka.

In the Dnipro sector, the invaders did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of Russian troops forming offensive groups were detected, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This information comes from a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, posted on Facebook.

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces eliminated 2,180 Russian occupiers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated statistics on enemy losses as of November 4, 2026.

Russia has lost 138 heavy flamethrower systems since the start of the full-scale war.

In October, the Ukrainian military struck at least 30 strategic targets in Russia.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the “Kamensky” industrial complex in the Rostov region; damage was confirmed.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian defense forces have struck more than a thousand Russian motorboats and small vessels.

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