In the Zhytomyr region, power facilities in three districts were damaged as a result of a Russian attack

On the evening of November 3 and overnight into November 4, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and private homes in the Zhytomyr region. As a result of the strikes, more than 180,000 customers were left without power; repair work is ongoing.

This was reported by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration.

According to him, energy infrastructure facilities and residential buildings in the Zhytomyr, Korosten, and Zviahel districts were targeted.

A private residential building and a passenger car were damaged as a result of the attack. No reports of fatalities or injuries have been received.

After the air raid alert was lifted, utility workers began restoration efforts. Specialists are repairing the damaged equipment and gradually restoring power to consumers.

Source: Vitaliy Bunechko

Power went out across Zhytomyr following a Russian strike; resilience centers are being set up.

As a reminder, following a Russian strike in Zhytomyr on November 3, power was cut off, according to local Telegram channels. Residents are also reporting water outages.

Earlier, it was reported that more than 650 settlements in the Zhytomyr region were left without power following the Russian attack.

Earlier, Russian drones attacked the Zhytomyr region. Damage was sustained to an energy infrastructure facility, a clinic, a residential building, and a private business. According to preliminary data, there were no fatalities or injuries.

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