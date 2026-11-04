In Komyshuvas, the bodies of 31 people killed in a Russian airstrike were recovered from the rubble

In Komyshuvas, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, rescue workers recovered the bodies of 31 people from under the rubble; they had been killed in a Russian airstrike. The identities of 12 of the victims have already been confirmed.

According to Fedorov, a search-and-rescue operation is ongoing in Komyshuvas. Currently, 59 people are considered missing.

“So far, 59 people are still considered missing. Some of them will likely be identified among those already found. According to preliminary estimates, 38 more people may still be trapped under the rubble,” said Ivan Fedorov.

Rescuers are continuing their search efforts, as preliminary estimates suggest that 38 people may still be trapped under the rubble.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, on Telegram.

An energy infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of a Russian strike in the Ternopil region on November 4.

Earlier, Russian occupiers struck an energy facility in the Ternopil region.

The number of victims of the drone attack in the Ternopil region has risen.

We previously reported that two children were injured in the Ternopil region due to a Russian drone attack.

Read us on