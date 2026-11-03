In Russia, 90% of Ukrainian prisoners of war are accused of terrorism; 438 prisoners have died—UN

About 90% of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian captives whose cases are being heard by Russian courts are charged with terrorist activities instead of being granted the status to which they are entitled under international humanitarian law.

According to Mariana Katsarova, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Russia, the Russian authorities have designated the Azov Battalion as a terrorist organization, as a result of which its fighters and many other defenders are being tried en masse in military tribunals specifically under terrorism charges, in violation of the Geneva Conventions.

The UN representative emphasized that the detention of Ukrainians in Russian prisons is accompanied by a systematic practice of torture, which is carried out with a high degree of impunity for the perpetrators. To date, the UN has documented the deaths of at least 438 Ukrainians in Russian captivity. Katsarova highlighted numerous instances of abuse against civilian women, citing the example of Natalia Vlasova, who was raped, subjected to electric shock torture, and had her teeth filed down, after which a court in Rostov sentenced her to more than 18 years in prison. At least two dozen similar cases are currently known. To hold those responsible for these crimes accountable, the Special Rapporteur called for the use of the mechanisms of the International Criminal Court and the application of the principle of universal jurisdiction.

Source: Interview with UN Special Rapporteur Mariana Katsarova for the publication “Ukrinform.”

Mykola Bruev, a fighter with the legendary “Azov” Brigade and a defender of Mariupol, known by the call sign “Brusha,” died from torture while in Russian captivity.

Ukrainian serviceman Ruslan Romanov died while in Russian captivity. In Russia, he was tried on three charges related to so-called terrorist activities.

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