Throughout October 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out systematic strikes against military-industrial complex facilities and military infrastructure within the territory of the Russian Federation. According to the command, key targets included enterprises in the rocket and space industry, manufacturers of rocket fuel and microelectronics, as well as bases for frontline aviation and strike UAVs.

In particular, in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk Oblast, on October 25 and during the night of October 26, the “Energia” plant—the sole manufacturer of batteries for air bomb guidance and correction modules, the “Iskander-M” tactical missile system, and cruise missiles—was struck. In Redkino, Tver Oblast, on the night of October 9, the infrastructure of the Redkino Research Plant—which manufactures “Decilin-M” fuel components for the Kh-55 and Kh-101 missiles—was struck. On October 23, the main microchip production workshop at the “Proton-Elektrotex” plant in Orel was destroyed; this facility supplied components for the S-71 “Kover” cruise missiles, 9M723 “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles, and the “Pantsir-S1” air defense system.

Solid rocket propellant manufacturers also sustained significant damage: on October 9, the infrastructure of the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Disposal Center near Surovatikha in the Nizhny Novgorod region was struck; on October 24 and 26—the production infrastructure of the “Tolyattikauchuk” plant, the Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant, and “Voronezhsintezkauchuk,” and on the night of October 31, a combined strike by UAVs and “Neptune” missiles struck the “Kamensky Plant” in the Rostov Region, damaging four production workshops and a finished goods warehouse. In addition, on October 16, warehouse buildings belonging to the “Robavia” enterprise in the Rostov region were struck, and on October 28–29, a “Geran” UAV storage facility, a drone port, and fuel and lubricants facilities were destroyed in the Navli area of the Bryansk region.

As part of efforts to counter enemy airstrikes, the Defense Forces struck the “Borisoglebsk” airfield in the Voronezh region on the night of October 15, damaging six Su-34 fighter-bombers. Two more Su-34 aircraft, each with an estimated value of $50 million, were destroyed on October 29 at the “Marinovka” airfield in the Volgograd region by a strike from “Neptune” coastal missile systems of the Ukrainian Navy.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On October 25 and during the night of October 26, Ukrainian defense forces struck the “Energia” plant in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk Oblast, Russian Federation. According to the General Staff, the plant manufactures power sources for aerial bombs, sea-based cruise missiles, and Iskander-M missile systems.

On October 24, a series of powerful explosions rocked the Russian city of Togliatti in the Samara Region, followed by a massive fire. According to preliminary reports, drones attacked the “Togliattikauchuk” plant.

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