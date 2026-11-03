In the Donetsk region, Russian troops dropped four aerial bombs on the outskirts of Kramatorsk. One person was killed and five others were injured as a result of the attack.

It is reported that on November 3 at 11:33 a.m., Russian troops dropped four FAB-250 aerial bombs from a UMPK on the village of Yasnogirka in the Kramatorsk community. The munitions struck a residential area.

“A woman was killed in the attack. In addition, a family sustained injuries: a 64-year-old married couple and their sons, aged 29 and 40. A neighbor was also injured,” the report states.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the victims were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds, blast injuries, and concussions.

Sixteen homes were damaged in the areas where the shells struck.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kramatorsk District Prosecutor’s Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported this on Telegram.

Russians shelled Kramatorsk; one person was killed and another wounded.

Russian occupiers are reducing Kramatorsk to ruins – Bloomberg.

On the morning of June 23, Russian troops attacked residential areas in Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region using FPV drones.

Read us on