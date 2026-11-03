The seasonal fishing ban has begun in Ukraine: where fishing is prohibited

In Ukraine, the annual ban on fishing for aquatic biological resources in wintering holes went into effect on November 1, 2026. The restrictions will remain in place until the start of the spring-summer spawning season in 2027.

Ihor Klymenok, head of the State Agency for Fisheries, emphasized that aquatic life is particularly vulnerable during this period, so compliance with the restrictions is crucial for the conservation of fish populations. These measures will allow aquatic species to overwinter undisturbed and properly prepare for spring spawning.

The State Fisheries Agency’s regional offices have already issued the relevant orders with approved lists and boundaries of wintering grounds where fishing is completely prohibited.

You can view the list of prohibited fishing areas on the regional websites of the Fisheries Protection Patrol.

Source: State Agency for Land Reclamation, Fisheries, and Food Programs of Ukraine.

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