Video footage has surfaced online showing the detonation of an unmanned aerial vehicle that was lying on the highway. The explosion occurred just as a Russian truck was passing right next to the drone.

The explosion of the explosive device completely tore apart the rear section of the military logistics truck’s cargo bed.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/file.mp4

Source: Ukrainian Armed Forces Operations Command.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, during October 2026, the Russian army’s losses—including those killed and seriously wounded—totaled 54,400 soldiers.

The total combat losses of the Russian army since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine—from February 24, 2022, to October 30, 2026—amount to approximately 1,586,500 soldiers.

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