The United States is preparing to ask NATO allies to provide additional funding for the purchase of US weapons for Ukraine under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program. The request could come as early as this month, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Bloomberg and sources familiar with the course of the discussions.

A shortfall of about $2 billion

According to Bloomberg's sources, the program has a funding shortfall of approximately $2 billion for weapons packages that have already been approved. The exact amount of additional contributions Washington plans to request from allies is currently unknown. The United States has already informed some NATO allies of its intention to seek new funding.

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Deliveries continue

The United States continued supplying Ukraine with weapons before receiving the full amount of financial contributions from allies. The shortfall could grow if the Pentagon approves additional weapons deliveries. Under PURL, participating countries direct funds toward the purchase of US weapons and military equipment, which are subsequently transferred to Kyiv.

Previous deliveries under this initiative included critically important air defense systems and other equipment for the Ukrainian military. The program is one of the key components of NATO's efforts to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities in the war that the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — is waging against Ukraine.

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