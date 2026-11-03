Cyberattacks in Ukraine and Russia spread fake nuclear alerts — France 24

Emergency alert systems in Ukraine and the Russian Federation — the aggressor state — were subjected to cyberattacks overnight, France 24 reports. During the attacks, users in both countries were broadcast false warnings about possible nuclear strikes.

Restoration of system operations

Following the incident, the operation of emergency alert systems in both countries was brought back under control. At the same time, many circumstances of the cyberattacks remain unclear; in particular, it has not been established who is responsible for the interference.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Expert assessment

In the France 24 report, journalist Sharon Gaffney spoke with Melanie Garson, an associate professor of international security at University College London. Garson said that such attacks are aimed at undermining trust in the government.

In her assessment, false emergency warnings are intended to weaken people's belief in the authorities' ability to ensure trust. The report was published on November 2, 2026, in the program A propos. The video report lasts 13 minutes and 51 seconds and was prepared by Sharon Gaffney.

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