Russia has deployed Tu-160 strategic bombers; cruise missile launches are possible

On the evening of November 2, Russia began preparations for another large-scale attack on Ukrainian territory. From the “Ukrainka” airfield, Russian military forces launched a group of Tu-160 strategic missile-carrying bombers. According to preliminary reports, there is a threat that cruise missiles could be launched from these aircraft.

The enemy is preparing a massive attack

Throughout the day on November 2, the Russians were redeploying bombers between airfields located in the western and eastern parts of the Russian Federation. In addition, increased activity was recorded in military transport flights and training sorties by strategic and long-range aircraft.

“A number of signs have been observed indicating that the enemy is preparing to deploy strategic aviation to carry out a massive air strike on Ukrainian territory on the night of November 3,” the monitors reported.

As of 10:30 p.m., three Tu-160 aircraft were observed in Russian airspace, having departed from the “Ukrainka” airfield in the Far East (Amur Oblast). They are expected to reach their launch lines between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m. on November 3, according to the monitor.

It is also known that 10 armed Tu-95MS aircraft are present in the western part of Russia, which are also ready for takeoff.

Separately, monitors warned of a moderate threat level from strike UAVs and a high threat level from ballistic missiles.

“The enemy has a significant presence in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Voronezh regions with a stockpile of munitions. The launch of Iskander, S-400, or Zircon missiles could occur at any moment,” the report states.

In an evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the enemy is preparing a new massive strike against Ukraine. Logistics and the energy sector are likely to be the primary targets.

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