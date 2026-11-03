President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine responded to a cyberattack against the air alert system. According to him, Russia, the aggressor state, attacked the Ukrainian system, after which users received false warnings about alleged chemical and nuclear threats.

In an interview with PBS NewsHour, Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine carried out a cyber response. He called it a reaction to an attack against civilians and said that Russia had previously conducted cyberattacks against Ukraine’s banking system, pension and social services.

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Strikes on energy facilities

Zelenskyy also explained the resumption of Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy facilities. According to him, Kyiv agreed not to attack Russian oil refineries on the condition that Russia would not strike Ukraine’s energy system. The president said that the Russian side continued massive attacks that caused significant problems with electricity supply, after which Ukraine responded.

Starshield restrictions

Zelenskyy also reported that he had appealed several times to U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the lifting of restrictions on the use of the Starshield system. According to the president, this would allow Ukraine to detect ballistic missile launcher positions on Russian territory and carry out precise strikes against them to protect civilians. He added that he considers his relationship with Trump emotional and called for increased pressure on Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

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