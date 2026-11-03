Russia claimed to have carried out attacks on thermal power plants in three regions of Ukraine and on port infrastructure in the Odesa region

On the night of November 2–3, Russian troops attacked Ukraine’s energy facilities and port infrastructure in the Odesa region. The Russian Ministry of Defense released a list of targets that, according to the Russian side, were struck during the attack.

The Russian ministry claims that during the attack, it used high-precision ground- and air-based weapons, as well as strike drones.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the targets included energy facilities in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions, as well as port infrastructure in the Odesa region.

In the Vinnytsia region, the Russian side reported striking the 1,800-megawatt Ladyzhyn Thermal Power Plant.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, two thermal power plants were attacked:

the Kryvyi Rih Thermal Power Plant , with a capacity of 2,800 MW;

the Prydniprovsk Thermal Power Plant, with a capacity of 1,765 MW.

In the Kharkiv region, the Russians reported an attack on the Kharkiv Thermal Power Plant with a capacity of 86 MW.

The list also included two 330-kV power substations—Zmiyiv and Losevo.

Separately, the Russian agency reported alleged strikes on port infrastructure in the Odesa region. Specifically, this refers to facilities at the port of Kiliya.

In addition, the Russian side claimed to have struck two dry-cargo ships in the port of Pivdennyi and in the Black Sea.

However, this list is based on a statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The information provided does not include independent confirmation of all the reported strikes.

This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In the south of the Odesa region, a DTEK “Odesa Power Grids” facility was seriously damaged as a result of new Russian attacks. The destruction of power equipment caused power outages.

During a massive combined attack on Ukraine on the night of November 2–3, Russian troops struck the Rivne region. As a result of the shelling, one of Ukrenergo’s substations was damaged.

On the night of November 2–3, Russian troops carried out an airstrike on the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv. The attack left 73 people injured, including hospital patients, medical workers, and residents of nearby buildings.

In Dnipro, the number of people wounded as a result of the Russian attack on the morning of November 3 rose to 15. Three men are in critical condition.

On the night of November 2, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs. One of the strikes was recorded on the grounds of a medical facility in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of the city. As of 6:15 a.m., the number of casualties had risen to 62.

In Kharkiv, as of November 3, heat and hot water supplies have been partially suspended due to Russian strikes on critical infrastructure. Additionally, metro train delays are possible due to unstable voltage in the power grids.

As a reminder, Russia has launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia had deployed Tu-160 strategic bombers.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy had warned that Russia was preparing a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy and logistics sectors.

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