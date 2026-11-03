Russia attacked a DTEK energy facility in the Odesa region, causing power outages

In the south of the Odesa region, a DTEK “Odesa Power Grids” facility has been seriously damaged as a result of new Russian attacks. The destruction of power equipment has caused power outages.

“The DTEK Odessa Power Grids facility has been seriously damaged. It has come under fire repeatedly over the past two months. Significant damage to power equipment has led to power outages,” Kipper wrote on Telegram.

In addition to the power infrastructure, the attack damaged administrative buildings, warehouses, and production facilities at a food processing plant.

According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities or injuries.

This was reported by Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

During a massive combined attack on Ukraine on the night of November 2, Russian troops struck the Rivne region. As a result of the shelling, one of Ukrenergo’s substations was damaged.

On the night of November 2–3, Russian troops carried out an airstrike on the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, 73 people were injured, including hospital patients, medical workers, and residents of nearby buildings.

In Dnipro, the number of people wounded in a Russian attack on the morning of November 3 rose to 15. Three men are in critical condition.

On the night of November 2, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs. One of the strikes was recorded on the grounds of a medical facility in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of the city. As of 6:15 a.m., the number of casualties had risen to 62.

In Kharkiv, as a result of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, heat and hot water supplies were partially suspended as of November 3. Additionally, due to unstable voltage in the power grids, there may be delays in metro train service.

As a reminder, Russia has launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia had deployed Tu-160 strategic bombers.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy had warned that Russia was preparing a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy and logistics sectors.

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