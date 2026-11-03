Russia attacked the Lviv region with drones

On the night of November 2, Russian forces sent several drones toward the Lviv region. Air defense forces shot down two enemy drones; according to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

“Two enemy drones entered the airspace of the Lviv region overnight. Our air defense forces successfully shot down both. According to preliminary information, no one was injured. We are assessing the consequences,” wrote Maksym Kozytskyi.

An air raid alert was issued twice in the region overnight.

The first air raid warning was issued at 2:49 a.m. for the Zolochiv, Lviv, and Stryi districts. Subsequently, an alert was also declared in the Sheptytskyi district. The all-clear was given at 3:18 a.m.

The second air raid alert was declared at approximately 4:05 a.m. in the Zolochiv, Stryi, Lviv, and Drohobych districts. The alert remained in effect until 4:21 a.m.

Maksym Kozytskyi reported that the Lviv region was under threat from a jet-powered drone approaching from the direction of the Ternopil region.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties as a result of the nighttime attack in the Lviv region. The consequences of the crash or possible strikes are being assessed.

This was reported by Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 17 settlements in the Sumy region. A 63-year-old man was killed in the shelling, and seven other people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl.

On the night of November 2, Russian troops struck Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs. One of the strikes was recorded on the grounds of a medical facility in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of the city. As of 6:15 a.m., the number of casualties had risen to 62.

In Kharkiv, as of November 3, heat and hot water supplies were partially suspended due to Russian strikes on critical infrastructure. Additionally, metro train delays are possible due to unstable voltage in the power grids.

As a reminder, Russia has launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia had deployed Tu-160 strategic bombers.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy had warned that Russia was preparing a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy and logistics sectors.

Read us on