Russia damaged a business and private homes in Brovary

On the night of November 2, 2026, Russian troops attacked Brovary in the Kyiv region. As a result of the shelling, one of the local businesses and private residential buildings sustained damage.

Ihor Sapozhko, the mayor of Brovary, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, one of the businesses and several private homes were damaged during the nighttime enemy attack. There were no casualties.

The extent of the damage and the number of affected homes are being determined.

Source: Ihor Sapozhko

On the night of November 2, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv. The attack left 73 people injured, including hospital patients, medical workers, and residents of nearby homes.

In Dnipro, the number of people wounded in a Russian attack on the morning of November 3 has risen to 15. Three men are in critical condition.

On the night of November 2, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs. One of the strikes was recorded on the grounds of a medical facility in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of the city. As of 6:15 a.m., the number of casualties had risen to 62.

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