Russia attacked the Rivne region; a Ukrenergo substation was damaged

During a massive combined attack on Ukraine on the night of November 2–3, Russian troops struck the Rivne region. As a result of the shelling, one of Ukrenergo’s substations was damaged.

According to the Regional State Administration, an energy facility—one of Ukrenergo’s substations—was damaged.

No further details regarding the consequences of the Russian attack are available at this time. Information on the extent of the damage and possible consequences for the power supply is being clarified.

This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

On the night of November 2, Russian troops carried out an airstrike on the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv. The attack left 73 people injured, including hospital patients, medical workers, and residents of nearby buildings.

In Dnipro, the number of people wounded as a result of the Russian attack on the morning of November 3 has risen to 15. Three men are in critical condition.

On the night of November 2, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs. One of the strikes was recorded on the grounds of a medical facility in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of the city. As of 6:15 a.m., the number of casualties had risen to 62.

In Kharkiv, as a result of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, heat and hot water supplies were partially suspended as of November 3. Additionally, due to unstable voltage in the power grids, there may be delays in subway service.

As a reminder, Russia has launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia had deployed Tu-160 strategic bombers.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy had warned that Russia was preparing a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy and logistics sectors.

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