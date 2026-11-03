The United Kingdom and France will jointly lead the Koalicja military exercise in Poland, involving 2,800 service members from 11 countries. The manoeuvres will run from November 9 to 22 and are intended to test the allies’ readiness to support Ukraine and restore its Defence Forces after the end of hostilities, the UK Ministry of Defence reports.

The exercise will be the first major manoeuvres of the Multinational Force Ukraine (MNF-U), the military wing of the Coalition of the Willing. The grouping includes states that have committed to strengthening military, economic and diplomatic support for Ukraine.

Participation of 11 countries

Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye and the United Kingdom will take part in Koalicja. The British contingent will consist of 300 personnel. In particular, service members of the British Army’s 7th Brigade will practise the logistical movement of personnel, equipment and supplies.

Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets and a Voyager tanker aircraft will also be involved in the manoeuvres. The fighters will practise scenarios in which they could help ensure the safety of commercial flights after Ukrainian airspace is opened.

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Tasks of the Multinational Force Ukraine

During the exercise, the command-and-control system, coordination among components of the multinational formation, and its ability to deploy, protect itself and sustain operations will be tested. The maritime component of MNF-U will be deployed by Turkish forces in Istanbul; they will test mechanisms for clearing sea routes of mines, which are necessary for the safe return of commercial shipping to Ukrainian ports.

According to the UK defence ministry, MNF-U will be able to enter Ukraine only after hostilities cease and at the request of the Ukrainian government. The formation will not perform peacekeeping functions or monitor compliance with a ceasefire. The force commander is British Lieutenant General Tom Bateman, and its headquarters is due to move from Paris to London this year.

The UK Ministry of Defence also stated that the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, has undermined Europe’s security and the principle of the inviolability of international borders through its invasion of Ukraine.

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