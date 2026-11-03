US announces Kyiv-Moscow talks in Abu Dhabi — The National

The United States will next week mediate working talks between Kyiv and Moscow in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This was stated by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, The National reports.

The talks are to focus on ending Russia’s war, as the aggressor state, against Ukraine. According to Witkoff, Washington seeks to advance US President Donald Trump’s efforts to end the war.

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Topics of the talks

The participants will discuss post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian issues and further steps toward peace. Witkoff said that the United States expects to use progress achieved in Kyiv, Oslo and St. Petersburg to conclude a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement.

Consultations in Brussels

This week, US negotiators are also expected to meet in Brussels with representatives of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the European Union and NATO. The consultation topics include security guarantees for Ukraine, Europe’s post-war security architecture and economic opportunities to support Ukraine’s reconstruction.

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