The number of casualties has risen in the Kharkiv region following the shelling of Chuguev

As a result of Russian strikes on Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region, the number of casualties has risen to seven.

“Unfortunately, the number of casualties from today’s shelling of Chuhuiv has risen to seven—residents continued to seek medical assistance throughout the day,” Minaeva said.

According to her, in the neighborhood that was hit, windows and balcony glass were damaged in about 100 apartments and a dozen private homes.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, at around 10:45 a.m., the Russians launched strikes on a car service station using two drones.

“Approximately 10 minutes later, another drone struck the road surface near a store. Five women were injured,” the office reported.

Preliminary data indicates that the drones were of the “Geran-2” type.

Chuhuiv Mayor Galina Minaeva reported this on Facebook.

Five people were injured as a result of the Russian drone strike on Chuhuiv.

A missile strike on Chuhuiv caused a fire at a factory.

A Russian drone killed three people in Chuhuiv; a child was among the dead.

Read us on