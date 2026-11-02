Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Russian Federation’s Security Council, stated that Western countries are allegedly stepping up subversive activities within Russia as “victory” in the war against Ukraine draws near. According to him, the closer Russia gets to successfully completing the so-called “special military operation,” the more aggressive the West’s attempts to influence the situation in the country become.

Shoigu claims that Western states are actively recruiting Russians who are willing to contribute to the “destruction of Russian statehood from within.” He also cited alleged attempts to radicalize the population, intensify protest sentiments, provoke interethnic and interfaith conflicts, as well as nationalist and separatist activities.

Furthermore, according to the Secretary of the Russian Federation’s Security Council, Russian citizens are being drawn into organizing illegal demonstrations, riots, and other unlawful activities under the guise of humanitarian work. Shoigu stated that the goal of such actions is to weaken Russia, establish a loyal political regime, and gain control over its natural and industrial resources.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

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