Pavlo, a 33-year-old sergeant from Volyn, had been working in Poland in the telecommunications and electrical industries before the full-scale invasion. When the war broke out, he returned to Ukraine, even though his wife was expecting their first child.

In February 2023, Pavlo joined the Volyn Border Guard Detachment. He initially served on the border with Belarus and is now carrying out combat missions near the front lines, operating combat vehicles.

During one of these missions, the enemy launched a massive attack on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. As a result of a drone strike, his comrade Artem was killed, and other soldiers suffered serious injuries. Pavlo, along with his comrades, rushed to their aid, despite shelling, landmines, and enemy drones.

During this operation, the border guard suffered a concussion and serious hearing damage. After treatment and rehabilitation—including support from veterans’ affairs specialists—he received the necessary hearing aids and subsequently returned to combat duty.

Today, “Lucas” continues his service, emphasizing that the lives of his comrades depend on the driver’s professionalism and composure on the front lines.

Source: 6th Volyn Border Guard Detachment

Ukrainian defenders eliminated Russian occupier Sergei Kucherov on the front lines—a multiple Russian cycling champion, World Cup winner, and participant in two Olympic Games.

Ukrainian troops eliminated Russian occupier Nikita Feokistov, who participated in the war against Ukraine. The invader’s death occurred back in June 2024, but information about it and the date of his burial became known later.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated Russian occupier Dmitry Zhukov, who, before the war, was a candidate for the title of Master of Sports in powerlifting and the winner of a number of Russian tournaments. According to Russian sources, the soldier died on July 8, and his funeral will be held on July 27.

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