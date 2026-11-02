Defense forces shot down more than 4,800 Russian drones in October 2026

During October 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 4,859 of a total of 6,473 “Shahed-131/136” and “Shahed-238” strike UAVs (designated as “Geran-1/2/3/4/5” in Russian nomenclature) that Russian troops launched at Ukrainian territory. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to military command, the effectiveness of air defense units in shooting down conventional “Shahed”-type drones reached 89%, while the neutralization rate for jet-powered variants stands at 66%.

The General Staff emphasized that air defense is ensured through the coordinated efforts of fighter and army aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups, UAV operators, and electronic warfare systems. At the same time, the command highlighted the growing need for additional modern capabilities to counter ballistic missiles, which the enemy systematically uses to strike civilian infrastructure.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of November 2, Russian forces launched 193 attack drones at Ukraine. Air defense forces neutralized 154 aerial targets, but strikes were recorded at 26 locations.

Air defense forces neutralized 280 drones during the day on November 1.

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