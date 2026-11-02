Miroshka, a senior F-16 aircraft maintenance technician with the 107th Air Wing, originally dreamed of becoming a fighter pilot.

However, during the defense of Kharkiv in 2022, he suffered a barotrauma injury. Due to the risk of dangerous G-forces, doctors advised him against flying fighter jets.

Despite this, he did not give up on working with combat aviation. He completed F-16 technician training courses to become one of the first mechanics for these aircraft in Ukraine. Upon returning home, he joined combat operations almost immediately.

Now Miroshka is responsible for ensuring the fighter jets are technically ready for every sortie. He inspects the aircraft day and night and worries about the pilots as they head out on combat missions.

The greatest reward for a technician is the successful completion of a mission and the pilot’s safe return. And when a pilot says, “No complaints,” after landing, it means the job was done 100%.

Source: ArmyInform, 107th Aviation Wing

Ukrainian troops have evacuated a wounded comrade from the battlefield for the third time using the StarGate unmanned aerial system from SkyFall.

The total combat losses of the Russian army since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine—from February 24, 2022, to October 30, 2026—amount to approximately 1,586,500 soldiers.

As a reminder, on October 19 and during the night of October 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against Russian military targets. The strikes targeted a command post, a repair unit, logistics depots, and enemy troop concentrations in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.

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