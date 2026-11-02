Russia is preparing a massive attack on Ukraine's energy and logistics sectors — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia is preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the main targets of the attack could be energy infrastructure and logistics facilities.

The Ukrainian side is aware of the Russian military’s plans for a new shelling campaign, so the relevant agencies must take potential threats into account.

“According to intelligence reports, Russia is preparing a massive strike primarily against the energy sector and logistics,” the head of state said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine will respond to the preparations for the Russian attack and will strike back.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Video: Russia attacked Ukraine’s energy sector 94 times in one week — Ministry of Energy.

Emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine.

As a reminder, electric transit service in Kyiv was suspended due to a power outage.

On Sunday, November 1, emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv. This was caused by the consequences of Russian strikes on energy facilities and ongoing attacks on the power grid.

Emergency power outages were also implemented in four districts of the Kyiv region.

On Saturday, October 31, some Kyiv residents were without electricity for most of the day.

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