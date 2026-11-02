Seven civilians were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling and drone attacks

Throughout the day on November 2, Russian troops launched a series of strikes on populated areas in the Kherson region, using rocket and barrel artillery, as well as various types of unmanned aerial vehicles. According to the regional prosecutor’s office, as of 5:30 p.m., seven civilians had been injured as a result of the enemy’s aggression.

Specifically, five residents of Kherson and one resident of the village of Oleksandrivka were injured in drone attacks, while another civilian in the regional center suffered shrapnel wounds from the detonation of an explosive device. In addition to the human casualties, the enemy shelling caused damage to civilian infrastructure, damaging medical facilities, commercial premises, and vehicles.

Source: Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

As a result of Russian strikes on Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region, the number of casualties has risen to seven.

A missile strike on Chuhuiv caused a fire at a factory.

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