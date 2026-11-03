The ceasefire did not help the Russians improve their positions in the Kherson sector

After the ceasefire—which had been implemented to allow for a humanitarian mission—ended, Russian forces did not intensify combat operations in the Kherson sector. This was reported by the “South” Military Group.

At the same time, according to the Ukrainian military, the enemy used the ceasefire period to restore combat readiness and resupply its units, but was unable to gain any tactical advantages in this sector.

“Following the end of the ceasefire intended to facilitate the humanitarian mission, units of the ‘South’ Military Group have not observed any intensification of Russian military activity in the Kherson sector,” said Anastasia Shevchenko, deputy spokesperson for the “South” Military Group.

According to Shevchenko, the enemy used the ceasefire to its own advantage. The Russians delivered ammunition, fuel, and attack drones to their units’ positions, rotated troops at the front lines and in the island zone, and evacuated the wounded and the bodies of the dead.

“Despite this activity, the enemy did not gain any tactical advantages. Its positions have not improved, and its zone of fire control has not expanded,” the deputy spokesperson explained.

At the same time, she reported that over the past 24 hours, the Russians made no attempts whatsoever to storm the Defense Forces’ positions in the Dnipro sector. Likewise, there are currently no signs that the enemy is preparing to cross the Dnipro River.

“Therefore, there is currently no basis for speaking of an increase in threats in this sector,” Shevchenko assured.

In addition, the deputy spokesperson added that there is no reason to expect increased activity by enemy sabotage groups on the right bank of the Kherson region in the near future.

Anastasia Shevchenko, deputy spokesperson for the “South” Military Group, reported this to a Ukrinform correspondent.

Russia is preparing to resume mechanized attacks in southern Ukraine.

On the night of October 22, Russian troops struck a civilian enterprise in the Odesa region that specializes in food production.

Earlier, the General Staff released a map of combat operations in Ukraine as of October 22.

Russia has begun attacking Ukraine with a new missile, the Filin.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defense Forces advanced 15 km into Russian rear areas near Kupiansk.

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