An underground tunnel nearly 6 km long has been built for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk region

In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian troops have gained access to an underground tunnel nearly six kilometers long, which allows for the unimpeded movement of personnel and vehicles. The structure also facilitates the delivery of ammunition and supplies, as well as medical evacuations.

This was reported by Colonel Dmytro Pishko, head of the Support Forces Directorate at the Headquarters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Airborne Assault Troops Command.

“Another achievement of our engineering ingenuity is an underground tunnel nearly six kilometers long, which was constructed between two settlements in the Donetsk region. This engineering structure ensures the uninterrupted and concealed movement of personnel, motorized vehicles, and ATVs, as well as the delivery of provisions and ammunition and medical evacuations. “All of this enables various units to successfully carry out combat missions,” Pishko noted.

According to him, thanks to another solution devised by military engineers in 2023, the 81st Separate Slobozhansky Airborne Brigade used a floating transporter throughout the winter to conduct medical evacuations.

“The road bridge toward Lyman in the Donetsk region had been blown up, and the detour took a long time. Instead, using the PTS-2 floating transporter, we saved 30–40 minutes, which is very significant for the wounded. That winter, the guys made 86 trips this way,” the colonel added in an interview with Ukrinform.

Paratroopers destroyed an ammunition depot and Russian positions in the Kupiansk sector.

There were 206 combat engagements on the front lines over the past 24 hours, with the highest number occurring in the Kostiantynivka sector.

Total combat losses of the Russian occupation forces since the start of the full-scale invasion have exceeded 1.59 million people. As of November 3, 2026, the Ukrainian side estimates the number of Russian troops eliminated at approximately 1,594,830, including 2,060 over the past day.

In October, Russia lost a record 54,400 troops killed or seriously wounded, according to the Ministry of Defense.

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