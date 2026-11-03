The Russians may be preparing a new airborne landing in the Korabel area of Kherson

Russian troops are conducting preparatory activities that may indicate an intention to attempt another amphibious landing in the Korabel neighborhood of Kherson. This was reported by the “South” Operational Command.

According to military assessments, the occupiers may be planning to establish a foothold on the right bank of the Kherson region, build up forces in the Korabel area, and use this territory as a springboard for further operations aimed at capturing Kherson.

“According to available information, the enemy is carrying out preparatory measures that may indicate an intention to further establish a foothold on the right bank, build up forces in the Korabel area, and use it as a potential springboard for further operations aimed at seizing Kherson,” said Anastasia Shevchenko, deputy spokesperson for the “South” Military Group.

At the same time, Shevchenko recalled that on October 22, for the first time since the start of offensive operations in the Kherson region, Russian troops attempted to land assault groups on the shore of the Korabel neighborhood in Kherson. To do this, the enemy employed the tactic of small assault groups: instead of a single vessel, they used four boats, each carrying two soldiers.

“The enemy’s plan was to分散 the attention and forces of the Ukrainian defenders. The enemy took advantage of favorable weather conditions, attempting the landing amid thick fog and strong winds, which were intended to make it harder to detect the groups,” said the deputy spokesperson.

Shevchenko added that the enemy failed to carry out its plan. Two boats were destroyed before they even reached the Korabel and Quarantine Island areas. Two more boats reached the shore, but after the Russian soldiers disembarked, they were also destroyed. Four Russians managed to reach the shore: one of them was killed immediately, and Ukrainian defenders captured the other three.

“In fact, the enemy’s first attempt to establish a foothold in Kherson ended in failure. Instead of securing a position on the shore, the Russian group suffered casualties,” she emphasized.

The deputy spokesperson also noted that Ukrainian defenders had taken the enemy’s tactics into account and stepped up surveillance along the right bank of the Dnipro River. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces, specifically units of the “South” Military Group.

“The enemy’s attempts to exploit weather conditions for covert infiltration do not go unnoticed by our military,” she emphasized.

Anastasia Shevchenko, deputy spokesperson for the “South” Military Group, reported this to a Ukrinform correspondent.

It should be recalled that the ceasefire did not help the Russians improve their positions in the Kherson direction.

On the night of October 22, Russian troops struck a civilian enterprise in the Odesa region that specializes in food production.

Earlier, the General Staff released a map of combat operations in Ukraine as of October 22.

Russia began attacking Ukraine with a new missile, the Filin.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defense Forces advanced 15 km into Russian-held territory near Kupiansk.

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