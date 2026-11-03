In Kerch, drones attacked a military unit guarding the Kerch Bridge

On the night of November 2, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied city of Kerch. A military unit of the Russian invaders, which provides security for the Kerch Bridge, came under attack. A fire broke out at an ammunition depot, followed by a detonation.

“An attack took place overnight in Kerch on the military unit guarding the Kerch Bridge,” the report states.

According to the channel, a fire broke out at the ammunition depot following the strike, and a detonation occurred shortly thereafter.

Traffic on the Kerch Bridge was also temporarily blocked overnight. The restrictions remained in effect until 8:50 a.m.

No further details regarding the consequences of the attack or possible Russian military casualties have been reported at this time.

This was reported by the Telegram channel “Crimean Wind.”

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian paratroopers struck military targets belonging to the Russian occupiers. As a result of the operation, an ammunition depot was destroyed, and enemy shelters and personnel were hit.

Over the past 24 hours, 206 combat engagements took place on the front lines, with the highest number occurring in the Kostiantynivka sector.

Total combat losses of the Russian occupation forces since the start of the full-scale invasion have exceeded 1.59 million people. As of November 3, 2026, the Ukrainian side estimates the number of Russian military personnel eliminated at approximately 1,594,830, including 2,060 over the past day.

In October, Russia lost a record 54,400 troops killed or seriously wounded, according to the Ministry of Defense.

In October, the Defense Forces liberated 96.2 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, which is 10.4 square kilometers more than the area captured by Russian occupation forces during the same period.

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