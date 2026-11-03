On the night of November 2–3, Russian troops focused their main efforts on strikes against Ukraine’s critical and energy infrastructure. This was reported by Yuriy Ignat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force.

According to him, as of the time of the report, the Russian attack was still ongoing.

“The attack by jet-powered drones is continuing right now. They are entering from both the north and the south through the Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Chernihiv regions. They are moving primarily westward,” Ignat said.

He added that overnight, the enemy deployed a large number of cruise and ballistic missiles, targeting critical infrastructure facilities.

According to the spokesperson, several waves of attacks have already taken place. Among the missiles used by the enemy were the Kh-101, “Iskander-K,” “Iskander-M,” “Zircons,” and others.

“This combined strike was also accompanied by nearly 300 drones. As of now, 289 have been recorded. Regarding the results of the combat operations: out of 59 cruise missiles, 49 were shot down or neutralized. At the same time, information regarding three additional missiles, which are currently not being tracked, is being verified,” the spokesperson said.

He also clarified that of the 289 attack UAVs, 120 were jet-powered drones.

According to the spokesperson, the enemy’s tactics remain unchanged; the enemy takes into account the forces and assets that the Ukrainian Defense Forces, Air Force, and other components can deploy and plans its routes accordingly.

“It’s clear that the enemy may alter the route slightly each time, but overall they follow a typical pattern: they enter from the north through the Chernihiv region, then cruise missiles are launched—for example, from the Vologda region by aircraft—they fly through the eastern regions and head toward the targets that were attacked today,” Ignat said.

This was reported on television by Yuriy Ignat, head of the communications department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

Ignat identified the main threat during the latest Russian strike.

Russia claimed to have attacked thermal power plants in three regions of Ukraine and port infrastructure in the Odesa region.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia had deployed Tu-160 strategic bombers.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy had warned that Russia was preparing a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy and logistics sectors.

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