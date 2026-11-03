A Russian missile struck a hospice for terminally ill patients in Dnipro

During a massive attack on Dnipro on November 3, 2026, a Russian missile struck a hospice where critically ill patients were being treated. At the time of the strike, the facility housed elderly people with terminal illnesses.

The city’s mayor released photographs showing the aftermath of the Russian strike and called on the international community to take note of the attack on the medical facility.

“I want as many people as possible to see these photos right now—especially politicians and diplomats, particularly those abroad. The whole world needs to see this,” emphasized Boris Filatov.

On the night of November 2, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv. The attack left 73 people injured, including hospital patients, medical staff, and residents of nearby buildings.

In Dnipro, the number of people wounded as a result of the Russian attack on the morning of November 3 has risen to 15. Three men are in critical condition.

On the night of November 2, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs. One of the strikes was recorded on the grounds of a medical facility in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of the city. As of 6:15 a.m., the number of casualties had risen to 62.

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