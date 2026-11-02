The press service of the 23rd Separate Mechanized Brigade has released the story of a soldier—a driver in a mechanized battalion with the call sign “Taxi Driver”—who carries out missions to transport and evacuate his comrades under enemy fire as part of the 20thth Army Corps of the “South” Operational Command of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

Despite numerous risks, attacks by enemy FPV drones, and offers to leave his unit without authorization (desertion), the soldier categorically refused to do so and continues to make regular combat runs. According to the soldier, working on the front lines resembles his civilian job as a taxi driver, but with higher levels of adrenaline and danger; electronic warfare systems and mutual support from fellow soldiers have repeatedly saved the crew’s lives while carrying out missions.

Source: 23rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

Mykhailo Rud, a soldier with the 2nd Galician Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, spent 150 days on the front lines near Rodynske, close to Pokrovsk. During this time, he endured enemy drone attacks, a difficult rotation, artillery shelling, injuries, and a firefight with an enemy sabotage group. The soldier survived and returned to his unit, fulfilling the promise he made to his wife.

Two 21-year-old female volunteers from Zaporizhzhia and Rivne regions are undergoing military training and plan to become operators of heavy strike drones—bombers. One of them, a female soldier with the call sign “Mala,” was injured by Russian shelling while walking to school even before she joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Now both women are mastering military skills so they can join combat units in the future.

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