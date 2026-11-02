Ukrainian soldier Ruslan Romanov died while in Russian captivity. In Russia, he was tried on three charges related to so-called terrorist activities. Russian media reported on the Ukrainian’s death.

The criminal case against Romanov was dismissed due to his death. However, the causes and circumstances of the soldier’s death remain unknown at this time.

Information about the termination of the proceedings due to the defendant’s death appeared in the records of the Southern District Military Court of the Russian Federation. The defendant’s name is redacted in the documents; journalists from “Mediazona” were able to determine that the individual in question is Ukrainian serviceman Ruslan Romanovich Romanov.

The Russian side had charged him under three articles of the Russian Federation’s criminal code:

participation in a terrorist organization;

participation in the activities of an organization recognized as terrorist;

undergoing training for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activities.

According to the publication, Russian law enforcement agencies regularly bring such charges against Ukrainian prisoners of war from the “Azov” and “Aidar” units. Such cases are usually heard by the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don.

Timeline

A note regarding the defendant’s death appeared in the case file on October 15. A preliminary hearing in the case took place on September 22, but it is unknown whether the prisoner himself participated in it. The case was filed with the court in late August 2026.

It is not reported when or under what circumstances Romanov was taken prisoner, in which unit he served, or what specific actions Russia based the charges on.

Russian media reported on the Ukrainian’s death.

Vasyl Velychko, a videographer from Poltava, was killed on the front lines. He worked for the local television channels IRT and “Misto Plus” and later joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. His wife announced his death on October 16.

Roman Maksymiuk, a former midfielder for the national team and Kyiv’s “Dynamo,” was killed in battles for Ukraine’s independence against Russian terrorist forces. His death was confirmed by DNA testing after a year of searching and hoping for his return.

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