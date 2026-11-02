Video: The Air Force destroyed a Russian position with a 500-kilogram aerial bomb

Drone operators from the 5th Separate Assault Brigade documented an airstrike by the Ukrainian Air Force on a building housing Russian assault teams and ammunition.

Ukrainian fighter jets struck the target with a 500-kilogram aerial bomb based on coordinates provided by intelligence.

The strike destroyed the building, along with the Russian soldiers and ammunition inside.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/680288a77a105/original-27-1.mp4

Video of the strike, captured by a drone from the 5th Separate Mechanized Brigade, was published on the “Sunflower” Telegram channel.

Source: “Sunflower” Telegram channel

Earlier, Special Operations Forces soldiers carried out an ambush behind Russian lines and destroyed an occupiers’ vehicle.

We should add that the Defense Forces struck an Iskander-M launcher.

Since the beginning of 2026, the Ukrainian military has destroyed or disabled 1,039 Russian military boats and vessels.

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