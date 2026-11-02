Video: The Air Force destroyed a Russian position with a 500-kilogram aerial bomb
Drone operators from the 5th Separate Assault Brigade documented an airstrike by the Ukrainian Air Force on a building housing Russian assault teams and ammunition.
Ukrainian fighter jets struck the target with a 500-kilogram aerial bomb based on coordinates provided by intelligence.
The strike destroyed the building, along with the Russian soldiers and ammunition inside.
Video of the strike, captured by a drone from the 5th Separate Mechanized Brigade, was published on the “Sunflower” Telegram channel.
Source: “Sunflower” Telegram channel
Earlier, Special Operations Forces soldiers carried out an ambush behind Russian lines and destroyed an occupiers’ vehicle.
We should add that the Defense Forces struck an Iskander-M launcher.
Since the beginning of 2026, the Ukrainian military has destroyed or disabled 1,039 Russian military boats and vessels.