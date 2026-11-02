Throughout the day on November 2, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 171 attack drones of various types, including 103 jet-powered drones, as well as 10 S8000 “Banderole/Dan-T” missiles.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian air defenses shot down 139 drones, including 78 jet-powered ones, as well as eight missiles.

As of 7:00 p.m., about 20 attack drones remained in the air, and combat operations were ongoing.

Military officials urged citizens not to ignore air raid alerts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the night of November 2, Russian forces launched 193 attack drones at Ukraine. Air defense forces neutralized 154 aerial targets, but strikes were recorded at 26 locations.

Air defense forces neutralized 280 drones during the day on November 1.

Russian forces struck Koziatyn with drones, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

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