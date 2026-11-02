Russian occupiers have begun using new Gerber-2 drones against Ukraine

Russian terrorist forces have begun using a modernized and enlarged version of the “Gerbera” drone. While these drones were previously used mainly as decoys to wear down and overwhelm Ukrainian air defense systems, the new “Gerbera-2” model features a more powerful engine, improved electronics, and a longer range.



According to our intelligence, the new variant has a wingspan of three meters and a fuselage length of 2.6 meters. Thanks to a 63-liter fuel tank, the drone can travel up to 1,200 km.

A 10-kg OFZBCh-10 high-explosive fragmentation incendiary warhead and additional bags containing an incendiary mixture were found in the examined sample. At the same time, according to specifications provided by the Russian side, the drone is capable of carrying a warhead weighing up to 25 kg.

To ensure stability during maneuvers, the fuel tank has been divided into separate sections. The drone is equipped with a two-cylinder two-stroke engine, the design of which is essentially half that of the Russian “Gerani-2” engine. Its production has been localized in the “Alabuga” Special Economic Zone in Tatarstan.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As a reminder, on the night of November 2, Russian forces launched 193 attack drones toward Ukraine. Air defense forces neutralized 154 aerial targets, but strikes were recorded at 26 locations.