A high-rise building in Vinnytsia was damaged as a result of a Russian drone attack

On the morning of November 2, a Russian drone attacked Vinnytsia. The strike damaged an apartment building.

Roman Furman, deputy mayor of Vinnytsia, reported this on Facebook.

“As a result of the enemy attack on November 2, one of the high-rise buildings in Vinnytsia was damaged. As of 10:30 a.m., we know that windows were shattered in ten apartments,” Furman wrote.

According to him, a specialized commission from the city council is working at the scene; experts will document the damage so that residents can receive payments under the state “e-Recovery” program, as well as financial assistance from the municipal budget.

At the same time, crews from property management companies are beginning work at the site. They will help carry out urgent restoration work—damaged windows will be covered with plastic sheeting today and, if necessary, with OSB panels.

In addition, urgent restoration work is nearing completion in the Vyshenka neighborhood, which sustained damage the day before, on November 1. Last night, windows were sealed in 61 apartments. Currently, this work has also been completed in common areas in 10 buildings.

Source: Roman Furman

As a reminder, energy facilities and a communications tower were damaged in the Vinnytsia region following the attack.

In Vinnytsia on October 26 at approximately 10:10 a.m., a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of a drone attack. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

As a result of Russia’s nighttime attack in Vinnytsia, residential buildings in two neighborhoods—Zamosti and Maly Khutory—were damaged. A high-rise building in Zamosti was hit directly, and in Maly Khutory, a drone completely destroyed a two-story garage. There were no fatalities, but two people are in the hospital.

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