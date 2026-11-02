On October 29, 2026, a Su-57 fighter jet exploded at the Russian military airfield “Akhtubinsk.” This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that the incident occurred while the engines were being started. The combat aircraft is estimated to be worth approximately $150 million.

The Su-57 is equipped with an AL-41F1 twin-circuit turbofan engine. One of the reasons why engines of this type can explode or suffer catastrophic failure is fuel of substandard quality.

As part of a government contract for the production of Su-57 multi-role fighters, RN-Aero LLC supplies aviation fuel to PJSC United Aircraft Corporation, which is subject to sanctions by the United States, Canada, Switzerland, the EU, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Ukraine.

The fuel in question is Jet A-1, which is analogous to the Russian-Soviet aviation fuels TS-1 and RT for gas turbine aircraft engines. Jet A-1 fuel is fully compatible and suitable for use in Russian MiG-29, Su-34, Su-35S, Su-30SM, Su-57, Su-24M, and Tu-95MS aircraft.

Jet A-1 can also be used to refuel the “Geran-4” and “Geran-5” strike UAVs equipped with Telefly TJ2000A (TF-TJ2000A) or their Russian copies, the TRD-2000.

Source: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense

Earlier, the General Staff reported record losses among Russian troops in 2026.

In October, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated 96.2 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, which is 10.4 square kilometers more than the area captured by Russian occupation forces during the same period.

In the Samara Region of the Russian Federation, drones attacked an oil pipeline station, causing a fire.

Read us on