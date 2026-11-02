Russia launched an attack on Ukraine with 193 drones; air defense systems shot down most of them

On the night of November 2, Russian forces launched 193 attack drones at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 154 aerial targets, but strikes were recorded at 26 locations.

The airstrike began on the evening of November 1, around 6:00 p.m. Russia deployed Shahed and “Gerbera” attack drones, as well as “Parody”-type decoy drones. Of the total number of UAVs launched, 75 were jet-powered “Shaheds.”

The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Orel, Kursk, and Bryansk, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast and Crimea.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, were deployed to repel the attack.

According to preliminary data from the Air Force, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 154 enemy drones. Among them were 58 “Shahed” jet drones. More than six attack drones remained in the air, so combat operations were still ongoing at the time of this report’s publication.

Despite the air defense efforts, some hits could not be avoided. According to the Air Force, the effects of the airstrike were recorded at 26 locations.

In addition, debris from downed drones fell at nine locations.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Air defense systems neutralized 280 drones throughout the day on November 1.

On Sunday, November 1, emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv. This was due to the effects of Russian strikes on energy facilities and constant attacks on the power grid.

Russian forces struck Koziatyn with drones, resulting in casualties and injuries.

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