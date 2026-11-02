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News War with the russian federation

Satellite photos showing the aftermath of the strike on the Samara oil pumping station have been published

UA NEWS 02 November 2026 16:09
Satellite photos showing the aftermath of the strike on the Samara oil pumping station have been published

Satellite images of the “Samara” oil pumping station in the Samara region of Russia have appeared online following a nighttime attack.

The station is owned by Transneft and is one of the key hubs of Russia’s oil transportation system. In particular, oil is pumped through it into the Druzhba pipeline.

According to reports, the facility was attacked overnight. The station also came under fire several times in October.

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Satellite photos were released by the Russian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Source: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

New damage from the October 8 attack has been observed at the Russian “Samara” linear production and dispatch station.

The day before, the “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” facility in Bashkortostan—one of Russia’s largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes—was attacked. According to OSINT sources, a fire broke out in the area around the facility.

In Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, several settlements were left without power on October 7 following a drone attack. 

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