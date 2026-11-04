Four people were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian attacks

Throughout the day, Russian troops carried out strikes on the Kherson region. Four local residents were wounded as a result of the shelling.

“According to the investigation, on November 4, the Russian army shelled settlements in the Kherson region with artillery and various types of drones,” the statement said.

As of 5:30 p.m., four civilians were reported to have been injured as a result of the Russian aggression.

According to the prosecutor’s office, three people were injured by an enemy drone and artillery attacks in Kherson and Komyshany. Another civilian in the regional capital was injured by a mine explosion.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration, in particular, reported that at approximately 12:30 p.m., Russian troops shelled the village of Komyshany with artillery. An 82-year-old woman was injured in the attack. She sustained shrapnel wounds to her torso and limbs. And around 10:40 a.m., Russian forces fired artillery at the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. As a result of the enemy shelling, a 60-year-old man suffered blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his leg.

In addition, the shelling damaged private homes and apartment buildings.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of war crimes.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported this on Telegram.

Russia wounded seven people in the Kherson region over the past 24 hours.

Seven civilians were injured in the Kherson region due to Russian shelling and drone attacks.

Suspicious explosive devices were found on a street in Kherson.

On November 1, in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, two men, aged 67 and 60, were injured by mine explosions.

It has become quieter in Kherson thanks to the ceasefire in the Oleshky area.

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