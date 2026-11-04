Russia is attempting to break through the front lines in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions – State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Russian troops continue to attempt offensives in the border areas of the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, with the most intense activity taking place within the Vovchanska community.

Andriy Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said during a briefing that in the Sumy region, the enemy is attempting to infiltrate Ukrainian territory primarily in the Shostka and Konotop districts, while in the Kharkiv region, activity has also been recorded in the Vilkhuvatska community.

According to the State Border Guard Service, over the past week, border guard units repelled 29 enemy assaults, destroyed more than 2,400 Russian UAVs of various types (including about 160 Shahed and “Gerbera” drones) and over 430 pieces of Russian weaponry and military equipment.

Source: Glavkom.

Ukrainian forces recently managed to improve their positions in the Sumy and Donetsk regions, as well as thwart a series of offensive operations by the Russian army. In certain areas, the occupiers attempted to advance but were met with Ukrainian counterattacks.

Over the 24-hour period ending November 3, Ukrainian forces eliminated 2,180 Russian occupiers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated statistics on enemy losses as of November 4, 2026.

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