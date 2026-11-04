The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the situation in Ukraine on Monday, November 9. The meeting will address Russian attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure. The meeting is being held at Ukraine’s request, with the support of several European countries.

Latvia currently holds the presidency of the Security Council in November. Ukraine initiated the meeting. Its request was supported by Latvia, Denmark, France, Greece, and the United Kingdom.

Latvia will be represented at the briefing by Foreign Minister Baiba Braže. The Latvian mission explained that the reason for the urgent meeting was Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine, which are causing suffering among civilians and threatening civilian infrastructure. “Russian aggression against Ukraine continues to cause immense suffering, and the relentless attacks endanger the lives of civilians and target critical civilian infrastructure,” the Latvian Mission emphasized.

The meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m. New York time. In Ukraine, that will be 5:00 p.m. on November 9. The Latvian Permanent Mission to the UN announced the meeting.

Latvia is calling for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following a Russian strike on the village of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region. Officials in Riga reported yet another Russian attack on Ukraine’s civilian population.

Ukraine is calling for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with massive Russian attacks on Dnipro and Chernihiv, which have resulted in the deaths of civilians. This was announced by the Ukrainian ambassador.

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