Russian drones struck a residential area in the Sumy region; one person was killed and another seriously injured

On November 2, Russian troops launched a drone attack on a residential area in the Mykolaiv community of the Sumy district. As a result of the strike, one person was killed and another was seriously injured.

Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The body of the deceased man was recovered from the rubble of the destroyed building. His wife sustained serious injuries,” Grigorov wrote.

The woman was hospitalized.

As a result of the attack, one private home was destroyed, and five others were damaged.

Source: Sumy Regional State Administration

Russia shelled 27 settlements in the Sumy region; six people were wounded.

In the morning, Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in Sumy using rocket-powered drones and FPV drones guided by fiber-optic cables. Several strikes were recorded in the industrial zone, and a large vehicle was hit.

In the Sumy region, a 43-year-old woman was killed as a result of Russian strikes over the past day, and 12 other people sustained injuries and trauma. In total, Russian forces attacked 20 settlements in the region, with 56 strikes recorded.

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