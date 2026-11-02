In the Kharkiv region, a Russian FPV drone killed a man while attacking a special-purpose vehicle

A man was killed on November 2 in the Malodanilivska community of the Kharkiv district as a result of a strike by a Russian FPV drone. According to available information, the drones attacked a special-purpose vehicle.

Community head Oleksandr Gololobov reported this on Telegram.

“Over the past two hours, two FPV drones have struck special-purpose transport vehicles near one of the settlements in our community. One of the strikes occurred directly at a bus stop. Unfortunately, a special transport worker was killed as a result of the attack,” the post reads.

️Gololobov emphasized that the Dergachi–Piatykhatky road is becoming increasingly dangerous.

“We see that attacks on vehicles are continuing, and the risks to drivers and passengers are increasing. I strongly urge all residents to exercise the utmost caution! If possible, avoid traveling on this road unless absolutely necessary, do not linger in open areas, and closely monitor the security situation,” the community head noted.

Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the neighboring Derhachi community, also urges residents to refrain from traveling until the situation stabilizes somewhat due to the increased risks.

Source: Oleksandr Gololobov

Seven people were injured in the Kharkiv region over the past 24 hours due to Russian shelling.

The Russian army launched a double missile strike on Kharkiv, using “Banderole” missiles. Hits were recorded in the Nemyshlyanskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city.

Russian troops launched a strike with a jet-powered drone on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. The strike hit a building housing one of the shopping centers, after which a fire broke out at the site. One person is known to have been injured.

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