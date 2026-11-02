Russian occupation forces are increasing the number of satellite electronic warfare systems that interfere with Starlink operations.

This was reported by Sergey “Flash” Beskrestnov, an advisor to the Minister of Defense.

According to him, such systems provide coverage for targets across an area of approximately 25 square kilometers. The Russians have already deployed them at nearly all key targets in Crimea and are increasingly using them along the front lines.

Beskrestnov noted that the enemy has changed its approach to camouflaging the systems. Instead of large systems with trailers, the equipment may be placed in truck parking lots or in small trailers. Polycarbonate or plastic sheeting can also be used to conceal the antennas.

Source: Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov

Amid the Starlink scandal in Ukraine, Elon Musk once again called on Zelenskyy to step down.

Restrictions on Starshield have halted the operation of 2,000 “Bars” interceptor drones, according to Zelenskyy.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that the situation with Starlink during the war in Ukraine has heightened Ottawa’s concerns about its dependence on foreign technology. He emphasized the need to diversify suppliers to protect the country’s sovereignty.

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