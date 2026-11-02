During a humanitarian operation in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, assistance was provided to three categories of citizens.

This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

The first category consists of people who decided to remain in the city. They were provided with food, water, medicine, fuel for generators, and equipment for the local hospital.

The second category consisted of residents who requested assistance in leaving for territory controlled by Ukraine. The third category consisted of those who wished to leave for territory controlled by Russia, specifically to the Russian Federation or to temporarily occupied territories.

In addition, during the ceasefire, the bodies of the deceased—both military personnel and civilians—were removed from the morgue at the Oleshky Hospital.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces ensured a ceasefire in the Kherson region to carry out the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. However, the Russian military took advantage of this lull to fortify their own positions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on November 2.

Read us on