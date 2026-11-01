In Kherson, several men stepped on landmines—they were hospitalized

On November 1, in the Dnipro district of Kherson, two men, aged 67 and 60, were injured in mine explosions. One of them suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his arms and legs; the other suffered a blast injury and a leg wound. Both men were taken to the hospital, where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

The first incident occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m. in the Dnipro district of the city. According to the Regional Military Administration, a 67-year-old local resident stepped on an explosive device. The mine then detonated, and the man sustained several injuries. ““A 67-year-old man from Kherson stepped on an explosive device. As a result of the explosion, he sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to his arms and legs,” the Regional Military Administration stated.

About an hour later, at 12:15 p.m., another man was injured by a landmine in the same area. The victim is 60 years old. He sustained blast injuries and a leg wound. Both men were hospitalized. Medical personnel are currently providing them with the necessary care. The regional military administration has not provided any further details about their condition.

Local authorities are once again warning of the danger posed by explosive ordnance in Kherson. Landmines and other munitions may remain on the ground, in the grass, on roadsides, and near damaged buildings. Even an object that appears safe can pose a deadly threat.

If you notice a suspicious object, do not touch it or attempt to move it. Move to a safe distance and report the find to emergency services. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on its Telegram channel.

Over the past 24 hours, no shelling or strikes on civilian or critical infrastructure facilities were recorded in the Kherson region. This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Earlier, a humanitarian mission began in Oleshky, and a ceasefire was declared.

Meanwhile, an advisor to Melania Trump revealed details of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky.

In addition, the Pope spoke by phone with Putin and called for a ceasefire in Oleshky.

The ceasefire model currently in place around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could be applied to the situation in Oleshky.

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